Splash and Bubbles

The Greatest Treasure of All/Crabulous

Season 1 Episode 16 | 23m 25s

Flo tells the kids about a wonderful artificial reef. Since the kids want to go on a treasure hunt, Flo sets them out on a mysterious journey. If they follow her directions, the treasure will be waiting for them!/Bubbles, feeling self-conscious about a healing blemish on her face, meets Myshell, a friendly, outgoing decorator crab who teaches Bubbles to feel good about herself from the inside out.

Aired: 03/12/17 | Expires: 07/05/24
Watch 23:25
Splash and Bubbles
Pole-to-Pole - Parts 3 & 4
The Reeftown Rangers continue their migration adventure in the Antarctic.
Episode: S1 E39 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Splash and Bubbles
Pole-to-Pole - Parts 1 & 2
The Rangers learn that Melody migrates twice a year. /The Rangers meet Pebbles, a penguin.
Episode: S1 E38 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Splash and Bubbles
The End of the Ocean/Antarctic Ranger
The Reeftown Rangers wonder where the ocean ends. / The kids travel to the Antarctic.
Episode: S1 E37 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Splash and Bubbles
Gush's White Whale/Extreme Clean
Gush discovers the mysterious narwhal. / Denny helps clean a great white shark's teeth.
Episode: S1 E36 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Splash and Bubbles
Mo's Sunburn/Imagin-Ocean
Dunk's cousin Mo has a sunburn. / Splash and friends play pretend with Finny.
Episode: S1 E35 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Splash and Bubbles
The Job Search/Reeftown's Got Talent!
The gang searches Reeftown for "jobs" they can do. / Splash organizes a talent show.
Episode: S1 E34 | 23:25
Watch 23:24
Splash and Bubbles
Lights Out!/Catching Some ZZZs
The kids take Lu to the reef. / Bubbles learns that Zee is nocturnal.
Episode: S1 E33 | 23:24
Watch 23:24
Splash and Bubbles
The Sea Sparkles/Tyke and Seek
The gang looks at the sparkles in the sky while camping./The kids play with Tyke the seal.
Episode: S1 E32 | 23:24
Watch 23:25
Splash and Bubbles
Seal Sitters/From Ray to Zee
The kids meet a new resident, Tyke, a seal pup! / Zee learns she has a distant relative.
Episode: S1 E31 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Splash and Bubbles
Whitebeard/Coral Day
According to legend, tonight is when Whitebeard appears! / Reeftown celebrates Coral Day.
Episode: S1 E40 | 23:25