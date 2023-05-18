100 WVIA Way
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue

East Meets West

Season 1 Episode 102 | 26m 46s

From caravans on the ancient spice routes to the transcontinental flights of modern airlines, the meeting of East and West has profoundly influenced how we cook and eat. This show takes fusion cuisine to the grill. On the menu? “Good Luck Cluck” (barbecued chicken with Thai yellow curry). Lone Star Kalbi. And a grilled Pork and Cactus Salad bursting with Thai flavors.

Aired: 05/25/23 | Expires: 05/25/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Obsessed with Brisket
Brisket, the word makes mouths water. Taste Texas Brisket, Jewish Pastrami and Korean BBQ.
Episode: S1 E113 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Argentine Fire
Argentinean grilling: rib roast, steak pizza, meatless mixed grill.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Global Melting Pot
Global melting pot of BBQ: East-West shrimp, chipotle ribs, grilled plantain banana split.
Episode: S1 E111 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
The Brazilian Grill
Picanha with Country Salsa, Rio Chicken Rollatini and Pork Loin with Bacon and Prunes.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Gulf Coast Grill
Seafood of the Gulf Coast, grilled; oysters, shrimp and “Zarandeado” grilled snapper.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Planet Barbecue
Tandoori Cauliflower, Squash Gratin with habanero chiles, Mexican pit-roasted lamb.
Episode: S1 E112 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
From Caracas to Lima
Asopao (Venezuelan “Paella”), Tuna Anticuchos and Smoke-Roasted Peruvian Potato Salad.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Fire and Spice
Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Trinidadian Grilled Vegetable Dip and Shrimp Boka Dushi.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Grilling from Across the Pond
Discover European classics with a New World twist.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
San Antonio Grill
Steven celebrates San Antonio’s BBQ traditions.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
