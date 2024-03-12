Challah & Chutzpah: A Celebration of Jewish Culture

Extras
Buki Elegbede learns about Filipino Martial Arts and prepares a potluck meal.
Buki Elegbede talks "vegan" with Senator Booker, and warms up with the Ramapo tribe.
Explore the Underground Railroad in NJ with Buki Elegbede
Buki Elegbede tours Little India, gets a Bollywood lesson, and savors flavors from India.
Feel Havana on the Hudson vibes with host Buki Elegbede.
Latest Episodes
Feel Havana on the Hudson vibes with host Buki Elegbede.
Buki Elegbede learns about Filipino Martial Arts and prepares a potluck meal.
Buki Elegbede takes a trip through the Tri-State area to honor West Indian heritage.
Table For All explores Latin American communities and cultures in the Tri-State area.
Buki Elegbede immerses himself in the Autistic community, and gets a lesson in fishing.
Buki Elegbede talks "vegan" with Senator Booker, and warms up with the Ramapo tribe.
Host Buki Elegbede takes a look at the next generation of Italian food artisans.
Journey to discover the faces and food that encompass the forever popular game of Football
Buki visits Green Acre Community Garden in Paterson, and Ironbound Farm in Warren County.
Explore the Underground Railroad in NJ with Buki Elegbede