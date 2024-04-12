100 WVIA Way
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/12/24

Season 2024 Episode 15 | 26m 45s

As states restrict reproductive rights, Republicans scramble to insulate themselves from a potential political backlash. Plus, Speaker Mike Johnson makes a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago to shore up support from Trump. Join guest moderator Franklin Foer, Lisa Desjardins of PBS NewsHour, Susan Glasser of The New Yorker, Ryan Lizza of Politico and Domenico Montanaro of NPR to discuss this and more.

Aired: 04/11/24
Johnson visits Mar-a-Lago to shore up support from Trump
Democrats seize opportunity to make gains in Arizona
Israel draws Biden’s frustration for the situation in Gaza
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/5/24
Israel’s war in Gaza becomes a major U.S. election issue
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/29/24
The powerful role money plays in politics
The demise of the centrists in Washington
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/22/24
Why Democrats are starting to publicly criticize Netanyahu
