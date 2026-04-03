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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/3/26

Season 2026 Episode 14 | 26m 46s

Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 3, 2026.

Aired: 04/02/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 6:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
After Bondi's ouster, who could be next?
After Bondi's ouster, who could be the next official fired by Trump?
Clip: S2026 E14 | 6:46
Watch 16:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's Iran war address leaves questions unanswered
Trump says Iran war wrapping up, but address leaves more questions than answers
Clip: S2026 E14 | 16:10
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/27/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 27, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E13 | 26:46
Watch 13:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is Trump’s war of choice becoming a war of necessity?
Is Trump’s war of choice becoming a war of necessity?
Clip: S2026 E13 | 13:10
Watch 9:44
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's mixed messages and shifting goals in the Iran war
Trump's mixed messages and shifting goals in the Iran war
Clip: S2026 E13 | 9:44
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/20/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 20, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E12 | 26:46
Watch 14:13
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What does winning a war with unclear objectives look like?
What does winning a war with unclear objectives look like?
Clip: S2026 E12 | 14:13
Watch 9:14
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump faces opposition to war from NATO allies, MAGA base
Trump faces growing opposition to Iran war from NATO allies and his MAGA base
Clip: S2026 E12 | 9:14
Watch 5:51
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How oil prices could impact Trump's next moves on Iran
How rising oil prices could impact Trump's next moves on Iran
Clip: S2026 E11 | 5:51
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/13/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 13, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E11 | 24:10
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Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/27/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 27, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/20/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 20, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E12 | 26:46
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/13/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 13, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E11 | 24:10
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/6/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 6, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E10 | 26:46
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/27/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/27/26
Episode: S2026 E9 | 24:10
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 02/20/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 02/20/26
Episode: S2026 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/13/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/13/26
Episode: S2026 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/6/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/6/26
Episode: S2026 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/30/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/30/26
Episode: S2026 E5 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/23/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/23/26
Episode: S2026 E4 | 26:45