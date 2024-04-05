Handmade in New England

Host Richard Wiese is at White Flower Farm to learn about the hundreds of types of plants it grows. At Dumais Made, he visits a ceramics studio specializing in home décor. Co-host Amy Traverso visits Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury, MA, to take a hayride tour, sample antique apple varieties and bake delicious cider donuts. In Hanover, NH, learn about Red Kite Candy's handcrafted caramels.