Little-Known New England

Host Richard Wiese heads to Newport, RI, to picnic at The Chanler at Cliff Walk, and to check out the International Tennis Hall of Fame. In Maine, co-host Amy Traverso meets the sisters behind the oyster farm and raw bar OystHERS, then visits the treehouse resort Seguin to prepare an oyster charcuterie board. In Bethel, Maine, we find a town custom-tailored for outdoor lovers of all types.