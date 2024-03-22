The Story of Palma: A Musical Fable

Extras
Watch Thursday, April 18th at 9pm on WVIA TV
Dr. Michael Azar - Arab American Heritage Month
Dr. Ibrahim Almeky - Arab American Heritage Month
JoMarie Yamin Ali - Arab-American Heritage Month
Sherrie Maricle - Leader, The DIVA Orchestra
Christa Caceres - Pike County Commissioner
Dr. Katie Leonard - President & CEO, Johnson College
Glynis Johns - Founder & CEO, Black Scranton Project
Scranton School Board President Ty Holmes
Community Activist Norma Jeffries
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2024
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2023
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2022
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2021
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2020
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2019
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2018
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2017
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2016
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2015
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2014
-
WVIA Special Presentations Season 2013
2024 Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition
Presented by WVIA and Bloomsburg University.
How Non-Profit Journalism is Essential For Vibrant Communities.
Astronaut Bob Hines and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson share on all things space!
2023 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game
Four non-Jewish Nazi survivors speak about their experiences and memories of the Holocaust
A profile of individuals who knowingly risked their lives during the Holocaust to aid Jews
Can the Holocaust provide a template for understanding and confronting extremism today?
A GCSM Preventive Medicine Community Lecture with Michael A. Klaper, M.D.
2023 Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition