I am Bessie Coleman/I am King Sejong the Great

The trio find out who they are visiting this episode and Xavier explains what BCE means.
Yadina learns that she can be more than one thing./The trio learn about creative thinking.
Yadina speaks to Hedy Lamarr about her difficult decision between two career paths.
Brad learns that being prepared can help him stay calm./The trio meet Queen Lili’uokalani
James Braidwood shapes up the fire fighters through practice and teamwork to be prepared.
Grandmaster Flash shows Xavier that to create new music he needs to experiment!
Mary Seacole shows Xavier and Yadina that there are many ways to help Brad feel better.
The trio learn that sometimes being a good leader requires you to make tough decisions.
Brad learns that doing something well takes time./ Xavier learns to start with the basics
Michelangelo shows Brad that doing something well takes time.
Latest Episodes
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Season 5
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Season 2
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Season 1
Louis Braille explains there are many ways to read./The trio builds a unique treehouse.
Xavier learn that asking questions can be exciting./Feeling many emotions is normal.
Brad learns that asking questions can help./Yadina learns how to overcome a challenge.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg inspires Yadina to realize that she has the power to create change.
Xavier creates new music for a dance party./Yadina and Xavier help Brad feel better.
Yadina learns that music can help unite people./Xavier's imagination helps his loneliness.
Fredrick Douglass shows Yadina and Xavier that asking questions can help us learn.