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Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

I am Dolores Huerta

Season 1 Episode 26 | 11m 55s

Our heroes are sent back in time to meet someone who was never afraid to speak out against injustice: Dolores Huerta.

Aired: 10/28/26
Extras
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Museum Maker Gameplay
Explore the Secret Museum with Xavier, Yadina and Brad.
Clip: 56:26
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Code The Way Gameplay
Join Xavier Riddle on a thrilling journey to the secret museum.
Clip: 17:08
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Xavier Riddle Celebrates American Heroes: Leaders
Special celebrating George Washington, Susan B. Anthony, Harriet Tubman, and Abraham Lincoln.
Special: 56:56
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Xavier Riddle Celebrates American Heroes: Athletes
Special celebrating Jackie Robinson, Billie Jean King, Jim Thorpe, and Kristi Yamaguchi.
Special: 56:56
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Xavier Riddle Celebrates American Heroes: Artists
Special celebrating Mark Twain, Maya Angelou, Julia Child, Alvin Ailey, and more.
Special: 56:56
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Xavier Riddle Celebrates American Heroes: Innovators
Special celebrating Katherine Johnson, The Wright Brothers, Temple Grandin, and more.
Special: 57:01
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Catch the Xavier Riddle movie event, I AM FULL OF POSSIBILITIES!
A movie from Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, I Am Full of Possibilities!
Clip: 0:15
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Anna Pavlova
Xavier learns that when you love something, you have to keep trying.
Episode: S1 E14 | 11:55
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Xavier Discusses Passions with Oprah
Xavier breaks down when he realizes everyone has found their Passions but him.
Clip: S2 E24 | 3:27
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Now Scoring Kitty O'Neil!
Kitty explains to the kids that if they speak slowly, she can read lips to understand what they are
Clip: S2 E24 | 2:19
Latest Episodes
All
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Full of Possibilities
Xavier travels to meet heroes Christopher Reeve, Kitty O’Neil, Oprah Winfrey, and his own ancestor.
Episode: S2 E24 | 54:02
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Anna Pavlova
Xavier learns that when you love something, you have to keep trying.
Episode: S1 E14 | 11:55
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Grace Hopper/I am Itzhak Perlman
Grace Hopper shows the importance of trying./Itzhak Perlman shows how to create your own way.
Episode: S2 E20 | 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Ravi Shankar/I am Babe Didrikson Zaharias
Shankar shows how it feels good to share your culture./Didrikson Zaharias shows how to be prepared.
Episode: S2 E22 | 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Willard Wigan/I am Maria Sibylla Merian
Willard Wigan shows how to be slow and careful./Maria shows how to have fun while you wait.
Episode: S2 E21 | 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Jackie Robinson
Jackie Robinson shows Xavier that when something isn’t right, it takes courage to change it.
Episode: S2 E23 | 22:56
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Gwen Ifill/I am Matthew Henson
Gwen Ifill shows how to ask questions. Matthew Henson helps Xavier and Brad collaborate.
Episode: S2 E15 | 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Kofi Annan/We are William and Caroline Herschel
Kofi shows how compromising benefits all./The Herschels show how including others is more fun.
Episode: S2 E19 | 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am David Suzuki/I am Esther Martinez
Suzuki shows Xavier how taking care of the earth helps us. / Esther Martinez tells a Tewa legend.
Episode: S2 E18 | 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
We are Siegel and Shuster/I am Edmonia Lewis
Siegel and Shuster encourage imagination. / Edmonia Lewis inspires Xavier.
Episode: S2 E16 | 24:41