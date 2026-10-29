I am Dolores Huerta

Extras
Explore the Secret Museum with Xavier, Yadina and Brad.
Join Xavier Riddle on a thrilling journey to the secret museum.
Special celebrating George Washington, Susan B. Anthony, Harriet Tubman, and Abraham Lincoln.
Special celebrating Jackie Robinson, Billie Jean King, Jim Thorpe, and Kristi Yamaguchi.
Special celebrating Mark Twain, Maya Angelou, Julia Child, Alvin Ailey, and more.
Special celebrating Katherine Johnson, The Wright Brothers, Temple Grandin, and more.
A movie from Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, I Am Full of Possibilities!
Xavier learns that when you love something, you have to keep trying.
Xavier breaks down when he realizes everyone has found their Passions but him.
Kitty explains to the kids that if they speak slowly, she can read lips to understand what they are
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Xavier travels to meet heroes Christopher Reeve, Kitty O’Neil, Oprah Winfrey, and his own ancestor.
Xavier learns that when you love something, you have to keep trying.
Grace Hopper shows the importance of trying./Itzhak Perlman shows how to create your own way.
Shankar shows how it feels good to share your culture./Didrikson Zaharias shows how to be prepared.
Willard Wigan shows how to be slow and careful./Maria shows how to have fun while you wait.
Jackie Robinson shows Xavier that when something isn’t right, it takes courage to change it.
Gwen Ifill shows how to ask questions. Matthew Henson helps Xavier and Brad collaborate.
Kofi shows how compromising benefits all./The Herschels show how including others is more fun.
Suzuki shows Xavier how taking care of the earth helps us. / Esther Martinez tells a Tewa legend.
Siegel and Shuster encourage imagination. / Edmonia Lewis inspires Xavier.