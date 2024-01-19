100 WVIA Way
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

I am Grandmaster Flash/I am Mary Seacole

Season 2 Episode 5 | 24m 41s

Grandmaster Flash shows Xavier that if he wants to create new music for a dance party, he should experiment! / Mary Seacole shows Xavier and Yadina that there are many ways they can help Brad feel better after falling off his bike.

Aired: 01/14/24 | Expires: 07/05/24
Watch 1:11
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Understanding Date Abbreviations
The trio find out who they are visiting this episode and Xavier explains what BCE means.
Clip: S2 E6 | 1:11
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Hedy Lamarr/I am Archimedes
Yadina learns that she can be more than one thing./The trio learn about creative thinking.
Episode: S2 E6 | 24:41
Watch 1:24
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Being More Than One Thing
Yadina speaks to Hedy Lamarr about her difficult decision between two career paths.
Clip: S2 E6 | 1:24
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am James Braidwood/I am Queen Lili'uokalani
Brad learns that being prepared can help him stay calm./The trio meet Queen Lili’uokalani
Episode: S2 E7 | 24:41
Watch 1:17
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Being Calm Helps You Make Less Mistakes
James Braidwood shapes up the fire fighters through practice and teamwork to be prepared.
Clip: S2 E7 | 1:17
Watch 1:06
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Mixing Records with Grandmaster Flash
Grandmaster Flash shows Xavier that to create new music he needs to experiment!
Clip: S2 E5 | 1:06
Watch 2:19
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
There Are Many Ways to Feel Better!
Mary Seacole shows Xavier and Yadina that there are many ways to help Brad feel better.
Clip: S2 E5 | 2:19
Watch 1:46
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Good Leaders Make Tough Decisions
The trio learn that sometimes being a good leader requires you to make tough decisions.
Clip: S2 E7 | 1:46
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Michelangelo/I am Dorothy Levitt
Brad learns that doing something well takes time./ Xavier learns to start with the basics
Episode: S2 E1 | 24:41
Watch 1:20
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Doing Something Well, Takes Time!
Michelangelo shows Brad that doing something well takes time.
Clip: S2 E1 | 1:20
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Louis Braille/I am Zaha Hadid
Louis Braille explains there are many ways to read./The trio builds a unique treehouse.
Episode: S2 E10 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Zelia Nuttall/I am Jules Leotard
Xavier learn that asking questions can be exciting./Feeling many emotions is normal.
Episode: S2 E9 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Eugenie Clark/I am Benjamin Banneker
Brad learns that asking questions can help./Yadina learns how to overcome a challenge.
Episode: S2 E3 | 24:41
Watch 24:40
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ruth Bader Ginsburg inspires Yadina to realize that she has the power to create change.
Episode: S2 E4 | 24:40
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Bessie Coleman/I am King Sejong the Great
Bessie Coleman teaches Yadina how to keep going./The trio meets King Sejong the Great.
Episode: S2 E2 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Alvin Ailey/I am Lucy Maud Montgomery
Yadina learns that music can help unite people./Xavier's imagination helps his loneliness.
Episode: S2 E8 | 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Dreidel
Fredrick Douglass shows Yadina and Xavier that asking questions can help us learn.
Episode: S5 E7