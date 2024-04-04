I am Ibn Batutta/I am Beulah Louise Henry

Extras
The trio find out who they are visiting this episode and Xavier explains what BCE means.
Yadina learns that she can be more than one thing./The trio learn about creative thinking.
Yadina speaks to Hedy Lamarr about her difficult decision between two career paths.
Xavier creates new music for a dance party./Yadina and Xavier help Brad feel better.
Grandmaster Flash shows Xavier that to create new music he needs to experiment!
Mary Seacole shows Xavier and Yadina that there are many ways to help Brad feel better.
Xavier, Brad, Yadina, Dr. Zoom, and Berby are back! Watch new episodes now!
Brad learns that being prepared can help him stay calm./The trio meet Queen Lili’uokalani
Xavier frets as Yadina and Brad leave him alone with no kids his age to play with.
Suddenly left alone, Xavier turns to his imagination to keep himself company.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Season 5
-
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Season 2
-
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Season 1
Xavier learn that asking questions can be exciting./Feeling many emotions is normal.
Louis Braille explains there are many ways to read./The trio builds a unique treehouse.
Brad learns that being prepared can help him stay calm./The trio meet Queen Lili’uokalani
Yadina learns that she can be more than one thing./The trio learn about creative thinking.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg inspires Yadina to realize that she has the power to create change.
Xavier creates new music for a dance party./Yadina and Xavier help Brad feel better.
Brad learns that asking questions can help./Yadina learns how to overcome a challenge.
Bessie Coleman teaches Yadina how to keep going./The trio meets King Sejong the Great.
Brad learns that doing something well takes time./ Xavier learns to start with the basics
Yadina learns that music can help unite people./Xavier's imagination helps his loneliness.