100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

I am Johann Sebastian Bach/I am Marie Curie

Season 1 Episode 1 | 24m 25s

Xavier is pumped to once again rock the school talent show with his recorder. But he hasn’t exactly improved since last year’s performance. Johann Sebastian Bach may know exactly why. / Brad is crestfallen when he shows up for his first meeting of the Butterfly Club, only to find out it’s for kids 7 and up. And he’s only 6! Does that mean he can't join? Marie Curie thinks otherwise!

Aired: 11/10/19 | Expires: 07/05/24
Extras
Watch 1:11
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Understanding Date Abbreviations
The trio find out who they are visiting this episode and Xavier explains what BCE means.
Clip: S2 E6 | 1:11
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Hedy Lamarr/I am Archimedes
Yadina learns that she can be more than one thing./The trio learn about creative thinking.
Episode: S2 E6 | 24:41
Watch 1:24
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Being More Than One Thing
Yadina speaks to Hedy Lamarr about her difficult decision between two career paths.
Clip: S2 E6 | 1:24
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Grandmaster Flash/I am Mary Seacole
Xavier creates new music for a dance party./Yadina and Xavier help Brad feel better.
Episode: S2 E5 | 24:41
Watch 1:06
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Mixing Records with Grandmaster Flash
Grandmaster Flash shows Xavier that to create new music he needs to experiment!
Clip: S2 E5 | 1:06
Watch 2:19
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
There Are Many Ways to Feel Better!
Mary Seacole shows Xavier and Yadina that there are many ways to help Brad feel better.
Clip: S2 E5 | 2:19
Watch 0:15
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
All New Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum!
Xavier, Brad, Yadina, Dr. Zoom, and Berby are back! Watch new episodes now!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am James Braidwood/I am Queen Lili'uokalani
Brad learns that being prepared can help him stay calm./The trio meet Queen Lili’uokalani
Episode: S2 E7 | 24:41
Watch 1:36
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Xavier All Alone
Xavier frets as Yadina and Brad leave him alone with no kids his age to play with.
Clip: S2 E8 | 1:36
Watch 2:07
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Your Imagination Can Keep You Company!
Suddenly left alone, Xavier turns to his imagination to keep himself company.
Clip: S2 E8 | 2:07
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Season 5
  • Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Season 2
  • Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Season 1
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Hedy Lamarr/I am Archimedes
Yadina learns that she can be more than one thing./The trio learn about creative thinking.
Episode: S2 E6 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am James Braidwood/I am Queen Lili'uokalani
Brad learns that being prepared can help him stay calm./The trio meet Queen Lili’uokalani
Episode: S2 E7 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Michelangelo/I am Dorothy Levitt
Brad learns that doing something well takes time./ Xavier learns to start with the basics
Episode: S2 E1 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Louis Braille/I am Zaha Hadid
Louis Braille explains there are many ways to read./The trio builds a unique treehouse.
Episode: S2 E10 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Zelia Nuttall/I am Jules Leotard
Xavier learn that asking questions can be exciting./Feeling many emotions is normal.
Episode: S2 E9 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Eugenie Clark/I am Benjamin Banneker
Brad learns that asking questions can help./Yadina learns how to overcome a challenge.
Episode: S2 E3 | 24:41
Watch 24:40
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ruth Bader Ginsburg inspires Yadina to realize that she has the power to create change.
Episode: S2 E4 | 24:40
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Bessie Coleman/I am King Sejong the Great
Bessie Coleman teaches Yadina how to keep going./The trio meets King Sejong the Great.
Episode: S2 E2 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Grandmaster Flash/I am Mary Seacole
Xavier creates new music for a dance party./Yadina and Xavier help Brad feel better.
Episode: S2 E5 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Alvin Ailey/I am Lucy Maud Montgomery
Yadina learns that music can help unite people./Xavier's imagination helps his loneliness.
Episode: S2 E8 | 24:41