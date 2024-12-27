Two more charged in fatal Scranton hit-and-run crash

Scranton police have arrested two more people in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on Christmas Eve in the city, including the accused driver's girlfriend.

Heather Hoinowski, 33, and Thomas Audinwood, 32, both of Scranton, were charged following investigation into the crash that killed Quincy Evans, who police say was run down by an SUV.

Donovan Ritz, 19, of Scranton allegedly was driving the black Jeep Cherokee that struck Evans near 801 Providence Road Tuesday night.

Hoinowski, his girlfriend, faces obstruction and false reports charges in connection with the case.

Police say Audinwood was a passenger in the SUV and Hoinowski owns the vehicle. During investigation into the crash Hoinowski told investigators that Ritz had stolen her car, police said.

While Ritz faces several charges, he has not been charged with theft.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday. Evans was transported by EMS and pronounced dead at Geisinger Community Medical Center, police said.

Evans, 35, had recently moved to the area, according to the Lackawanna County Coroner's office.

Police said investigators Hoinowski during their investigation and “navigated their way to the truth.”

Charges filed against Ritz

Ritz faces three charges, including a felony:



Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury

Duty to Give Information and Render Aid

Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Charges filed against Hoinowski

Hoinowski faces three charges, including a felony:



Obstructing the Administration of Law

False Reports to Law Enforcement

Criminal Conspiracy

Charges filed against Audinwood

Audinwood faces three charges, including a felony:



Hindering Apprehension

Tampering with Evidence

Criminal Conspiracy

Ritz was arraigned on Christmas before Magisterial District Judge Paul Ware, who set bail at $50,000, according to court records. Ritz was committed to the Lackawanna County prison after failing to post bail.

Audinwood and Hoinowski were arraigned Dec. 26 before Magisterial District Judge Kipp Adcock, who set bail at $50,000, according to court records. Both were committed to the Lackawanna County prison after failing to post bail.

Audinwood and Hoinowski’s preliminary hearings are set for Jan. 7 before Adcock, and and Ritz's is set for the following morning before Ware.