STAY TUNED: WVIA News team to report from Raise the Region Thursday in Williamsport

WVIA | By Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Published March 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
Lydia McFarlane will host live from Williamsport's community arts center during Raise the Region.
Caitlin Mackiewicz
/
WVIA News
Lydia McFarlane will host live from Williamsport's Community Arts Center during Raise the Region.

The WVIA News Team hits the road on Thursday, March 13 to visit Williamsport's Community Arts Center during Raise the Region.

Raise the Region is a 30-hour fund drive for nonprofit organizations in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga and Union counties.

Look for the team's stories at wvia.org and listen to our live coverage on WVIA-FM during All Things Considered with Lydia McFarlane from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Join us at the Community Arts Center and meet the news team during a Listening Tour from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Let us know what stories are important to you!
Local WilliamsportLycoming CountyCommunity Arts CenterColumbia CountyUnion CountyMontour CountyNorthumberland CountySnyder CountyTioga CountyRaise the Region
Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Lydia McFarlane joined the news team in 2024 as an intern after graduating from Villanova University with a dual Bachelor's degree in communication and political science. She stayed on the team as a multimedia healthcare reporter, exploring her interests in health policy and telling human-focused stories. Wilkes-Barre born and raised, Lydia's grateful for the opportunity to return home and learn more about her community as a reporter within it. She's honored to start her career in NEPA-- the place that taught her everything she knows.
