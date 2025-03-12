STAY TUNED: WVIA News team to report from Raise the Region Thursday in Williamsport

The WVIA News Team hits the road on Thursday, March 13 to visit Williamsport's Community Arts Center during Raise the Region.

Raise the Region is a 30-hour fund drive for nonprofit organizations in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga and Union counties.

Look for the team's stories at wvia.org and listen to our live coverage on WVIA-FM during All Things Considered with Lydia McFarlane from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Join us at the Community Arts Center and meet the news team during a Listening Tour from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Let us know what stories are important to you!