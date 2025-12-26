100 WVIA Way
A look back at the top stories, videos and photos starts today

WVIA | By Faith Golay | WVIA News
Published December 26, 2025 at 5:30 AM EST

The WVIA News Team embraced 2025 by continuing to deliver accurate, unbiased local journalism to inform readers, viewers and listeners about the communities where they live. Follow along as we publish WVIA's 2025 Year in Review, a week-long feature recounting the top stories, favorite photos and most viewed videos of the past year in

WVIA's 2025 Year in Review series can be found at WVIA.org through New Year's Day.

