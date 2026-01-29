LCCC, Misericordia leaders sign agreement to increase access, affordability for students

Graduates of Luzerne County Community College can now enroll at Misericordia University with all core curriculum requirements waived upon admission.

The partnership between the two schools will increase affordability and accessibility, their leaders said as they signed the agreement Thursday morning.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Mascots Blaze and Archie celebrated the program announcement between Luzerne County Community College and Misericordia University.

The school’s mascots — Blaze from LCCC and Archie from Misericordia — high-fived each other and embraced as the program became official.

“When higher education institutions work together, as we are today, students benefit and the community benefits,” said John Yudichak, president of LCCC. “The more collaborative we become as higher education institutions, the more affordable degree pathways become for students, the stronger a region's workforce becomes, and the stronger, more abundant opportunities become for students to build their future where they have been born and raised.”

Under the new program, students who complete an associate degree at LCCC can move into Misericordia coursework for their chosen major, reducing both the time and cost associated with earning a four-year degree.

“What we are announcing this morning isn't just another agreement. It's a bold commitment to access, affordability and opportunity. It is a real, concrete example of higher education working the way that it should — collaboratively, intentionally and always focused on helping move students forward,” Daniel J. Myers, Misericordia president, said. “When students start at LCCC and continue with us, they are not starting over. They are building upward.”

1 of 4 — 01292026_LCCC005.jpg Misericordia President Daniel Myers and LCCC President John Yudichak sign a dual agreement between the schools. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 4 — 01292026_LCCC004.jpg Daniel Myers, president of Misericordia University, expresses his excitement in the new program between LCCC and Misericordia. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 4 — 01292026_LCCC002.jpg John Yudichak, president of LCCC, makes remarks on the announcement to offer a program with Misericordia University to increase accessibility. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 4 — 01292026_LCCC003.jpg Russ Bigus, LCCC vice president of academic affairs, explains the program to assist students in starting at LCCC and finishing at Misericordia. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Over the last five years, about 1,400 LCCC students have continued their education at Misericordia.

“With this ‘Accelerate Your Degree’ articulation agreement, it brings down all the barriers,” Yudichak said. “We're making sure students aren't losing time and money as they're going forth and getting their four-year degree.”

Tuition at Luzerne County Community College ranges from $3,675 for Luzerne County residents, to $8,655 for out-of-state students, per semester. Tuition is $41,000 per year at Misericordia. About 99% of Misericordia students receive financial aid.

Madison Hayes will graduate from LCCC this spring. In the fall, she plans to enroll in the psychology program at Misericordia and complimented the schools for the ease in transfer and admission. When she received her acceptance — and news of a scholarship — she celebrated with her family. Hayes wants to work with people who suffer from addictions.

“I hope to see some Trailblazers trailing on over to Misericordia,” she said.