LCCC, Misericordia leaders sign agreement to increase access, affordability for students

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published January 29, 2026 at 4:39 PM EST
A new joint program between LCCC and Misericordia University was unveiled Thursday at LCCC.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
A new joint program between LCCC and Misericordia University was unveiled Thursday at LCCC.

Graduates of Luzerne County Community College can now enroll at Misericordia University with all core curriculum requirements waived upon admission.

The partnership between the two schools will increase affordability and accessibility, their leaders said as they signed the agreement Thursday morning.

Mascots Blaze and Archie celebrated the program announcement between Luzerne County Community College and Misericordia University.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Mascots Blaze and Archie celebrated the program announcement between Luzerne County Community College and Misericordia University.

The school’s mascots — Blaze from LCCC and Archie from Misericordia — high-fived each other and embraced as the program became official.

“When higher education institutions work together, as we are today, students benefit and the community benefits,” said John Yudichak, president of LCCC. “The more collaborative we become as higher education institutions, the more affordable degree pathways become for students, the stronger a region's workforce becomes, and the stronger, more abundant opportunities become for students to build their future where they have been born and raised.”

Under the new program, students who complete an associate degree at LCCC can move into Misericordia coursework for their chosen major, reducing both the time and cost associated with earning a four-year degree.

“What we are announcing this morning isn't just another agreement. It's a bold commitment to access, affordability and opportunity. It is a real, concrete example of higher education working the way that it should — collaboratively, intentionally and always focused on helping move students forward,” Daniel J. Myers, Misericordia president, said. “When students start at LCCC and continue with us, they are not starting over. They are building upward.”

Misericordia President Daniel Myers and LCCC President John Yudichak sign a dual agreement between the schools.
1 of 4  — 01292026_LCCC005.jpg
Misericordia President Daniel Myers and LCCC President John Yudichak sign a dual agreement between the schools.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Daniel Myers, president of Misericordia University, expresses his excitement in the new program between LCCC and Misericordia.
2 of 4  — 01292026_LCCC004.jpg
Daniel Myers, president of Misericordia University, expresses his excitement in the new program between LCCC and Misericordia.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
John Yudichak, president of LCCC, makes remarks on the announcement to offer a program with Misericordia University to increase accessibility.
3 of 4  — 01292026_LCCC002.jpg
John Yudichak, president of LCCC, makes remarks on the announcement to offer a program with Misericordia University to increase accessibility.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Russ Bigus, LCCC vice president of academic affairs, explains the program to assist students in starting at LCCC and finishing at Misericordia.
4 of 4  — 01292026_LCCC003.jpg
Russ Bigus, LCCC vice president of academic affairs, explains the program to assist students in starting at LCCC and finishing at Misericordia.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Over the last five years, about 1,400 LCCC students have continued their education at Misericordia.

“With this ‘Accelerate Your Degree’ articulation agreement, it brings down all the barriers,” Yudichak said. “We're making sure students aren't losing time and money as they're going forth and getting their four-year degree.”

Tuition at Luzerne County Community College ranges from $3,675 for Luzerne County residents, to $8,655 for out-of-state students, per semester. Tuition is $41,000 per year at Misericordia. About 99% of Misericordia students receive financial aid.

Madison Hayes will graduate from LCCC this spring. In the fall, she plans to enroll in the psychology program at Misericordia and complimented the schools for the ease in transfer and admission. When she received her acceptance — and news of a scholarship — she celebrated with her family. Hayes wants to work with people who suffer from addictions.

“I hope to see some Trailblazers trailing on over to Misericordia,” she said.

Madison Hayes will graduate from LCCC and attend Misericordia University to study psychology.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Madison Hayes will graduate from LCCC and attend Misericordia University to study psychology.
Local Luzerne County Community CollegeMisericordia UniversityHigher education
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall has covered education in Northeast Pennsylvania for almost two decades. She visits the region's classrooms and reports on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators. Her work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News