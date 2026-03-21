University of Scranton women's basketball falls in national championship, ends historic season with 32-1 record

The University of Scranton women's basketball team, seeking a national championship and an undefeated season, couldn't overcome poor shooting on Saturday.

Denison University beat the Lady Royals 55-41, as the school from Ohio earned its first Division III basketball championship.

The Lady Royals had shot 46% on the season, but only made 20% of their shots on Saturday at the Cregger Center at Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia.

The Royals sought their first undefeated season in program history and their first national championship since 1985.

Scranton snapped New York University's 91-game winning streak during Thursday's Final Four.

The Royals on Saturday played a dismal second quarter — unlike the rest of the season — as they failed to hit a field goal and went into halftime down 19-11. They began to show life in the third, leading 34-33 at the end of three.

Kaci Kranson, who earned First Team All-America honors for the season — a recognition announced Saturday morning — scored her 2,000th collegiate career point in the third quarter.

But Denison retook control in the fourth quarter, going on a 10-0 run. The Big Red never looked back.

Head coach Ben O'Brien was named the D3hoops.com National Coach of the Year on Saturday. Senior guard Kaeli Romanowski was selected to the Fifth Team. The loss was only O'Brien's seventh in his four seasons.