Report: NEPA native Kohberger wants to withdraw guilty plea in Idaho student killings

The Northeast Pennsylvania native serving four life sentences for killing four University of Idaho students is challenging his conviction over concerns about his plea deal, the New York Times reported Monday.

The Times says Bryan Kohberger told the paper in an interview from prison that he has filed a petition to reopen the case, saying that he was "misled" into confessing and is seeking a trial.

Kohberger pleaded guilty on July 2, 2025 to the 2022 killings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. The plea deal called for Kohberger to forfeit the right to appeal or request leniency, but also ruled out the death penalty.

As NPR reported at the time, Idaho Judge Steven Hippler asked Kohberger "Are you pleading guilty because you are guilty?"

"Yes," said each time he was asked whether he was guilty of each murder.

On July 23, 2025, Hippler sentenced Kohberger to four life terms in prison plus an additional 10-year sentence on a related burglary charge.

Kohberger offered no explanation for his crimes at that time. The Times reported he declined to discuss the evidence against him in his call with the paper, saying the questions would be "investigated and answered appropriately" at trial.

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