PHOTO FOCUS: Wilkes-Barre City dedicates new veterans memorial at Parsons Park

Mayor George Brown and other officials on Wednesday dedicated a new veterans memorial at Parsons Park in Wilkes-Barre.
Photographer Aimee Dilger captured these images from the Veterans Day event.
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The veterans memorial at Parsons Park.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
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The veterans memorial at Parsons Park is unveiled.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
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Mayor George Brown discusses the newly dedicated veterans memorial at Parsons Park.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
The dedication included the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Honor Guard and the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Honor Guard, with Wilkes-Barre Area High School student Brielle Fisher singing "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Guest speaker was Sgt. Maj. John Paul "JP" Karpovich, a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard who currently serves as the 28th Infantry Division G1 Sergeant Major in Harrisburg.
His 32-year career includes multiple state and federal deployments and honors, and Karpovich is a member of numerous veterans organizations.
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Sgt. Maj. John Paul "JP" Karpovich, guest speaker at the veterans memorial dedication, discusses the way the Wilkes-Barre community cares about and appreciates its veterans.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
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John Magda, a Vietnam veteran, salutes the flag.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
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Robert Rae holds the American Flag during the veterans program at Parsons Park.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
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The Wilkes-Barre Area Junior ROTC under Lt. Col Cliff Morales gets into formation.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
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A crowd filled Parsons Park for the veterans memorial dedication.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
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People gather before the dedication at Parsons Park.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
The memorial was created in partnership with the Parsons Lions Club. Wilkes-Barre City Department of Public Works employees completed the concrete, stone, and landscaping details and constructed the benches.
The project, which cost just over $50,000, included engineering by PennEastern Engineering, flag and flag poles by American Fence & Flag, and monument by Pennsylvania Monument Company LLC.
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The Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Honor Guard holds the U.S. Flag.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
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The six branches of the military are designated on the memorial.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News