PHOTO FOCUS: Wilkes-Barre City dedicates new veterans memorial at Parsons Park

Mayor George Brown and other officials on Wednesday dedicated a new veterans memorial at Parsons Park in Wilkes-Barre.

Photographer Aimee Dilger captured these images from the Veterans Day event.

1 of 3 — 11112026_Vet011.jpg The veterans memorial at Parsons Park. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 3 — 11112026_Vet010.jpg The veterans memorial at Parsons Park is unveiled. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 3 — 11112026_Vet007.jpg Mayor George Brown discusses the newly dedicated veterans memorial at Parsons Park. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

The dedication included the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Honor Guard and the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Honor Guard, with Wilkes-Barre Area High School student Brielle Fisher singing "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Guest speaker was Sgt. Maj. John Paul "JP" Karpovich, a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard who currently serves as the 28th Infantry Division G1 Sergeant Major in Harrisburg.

His 32-year career includes multiple state and federal deployments and honors, and Karpovich is a member of numerous veterans organizations.

1 of 6 — 11112026_Vet004.jpg Sgt. Maj. John Paul "JP" Karpovich, guest speaker at the veterans memorial dedication, discusses the way the Wilkes-Barre community cares about and appreciates its veterans. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 6 — 11112026_Vet003.jpg John Magda, a Vietnam veteran, salutes the flag. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 6 — 11112026_Vet002.jpg Robert Rae holds the American Flag during the veterans program at Parsons Park. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 6 — 11112026_Vet009.jpg The Wilkes-Barre Area Junior ROTC under Lt. Col Cliff Morales gets into formation. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 6 — 11112026_Vet014.jpg A crowd filled Parsons Park for the veterans memorial dedication. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 6 — 11112026_Vet012.jpg People gather before the dedication at Parsons Park. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

The memorial was created in partnership with the Parsons Lions Club. Wilkes-Barre City Department of Public Works employees completed the concrete, stone, and landscaping details and constructed the benches.

The project, which cost just over $50,000, included engineering by PennEastern Engineering, flag and flag poles by American Fence & Flag, and monument by Pennsylvania Monument Company LLC.