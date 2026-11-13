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Report: Flights halted at airports across US due to air traffic control communications problems

WVIA | By Staff and Wire Reports
Published November 13, 2026 at 4:43 PM EST
A Delta Airlines and United Airlines plane are seen at Denver International Airport on Nov. 6, 2026, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
/
Associated Press file photo
A Delta Airlines and United Airlines plane are seen at Denver International Airport on Nov. 6, 2026, in Denver.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon because of communications problems at regional air traffic control centers. The FAA notice said the ground stop was being imposed “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” the Associated Press is reporting.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said there is a communications issue affecting the 22 regional air traffic control centers that direct planes en route between airports nationwide. He said FAA technicians are investigating. This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023 when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. Before that the last time had been after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

The government has been working to overhaul the outdated technology that air traffic controllers rely on since Congress approved $12.5 billion for the project last year. Miles of old copper wires have been replaced with fiber optic lines and old radio systems are gradually being replaced at airports across the country.

But much work remains. Duffy has said that another $30 billion will be needed to complete the work, and the White House has begun lobbying Congress to approve it.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
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