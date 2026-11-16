Customers of major US banks reporting widespread tech outages

First Microsoft. Then the FAA. Now the banks.

Customers on Monday reported difficulty accessing their online accounts at some of the nation’s largest banks, The Associated Press and other news outlets are reporting.

It comes just days after tech outages shut down major Microsoft programs and the nation's commercial air traffic.

Tech troubleshooting website downdetector.com on Monday showed users reporting problems with Bank of America, Chase, J.P. Morgan, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and Zelle.

AP: Chase spokesman cites 'technical,' not cyber issue

Chase Bank’s services are experiencing a technical bug issue, not a cyber issue, a spokesperson said, according to the AP.

downdetector.com screenshot This screenshot, taken shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, shows downdetector.com's map of Chase banking service outage reports at that hour.

“Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds,” a Chase spokesperson said in a statement. “We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

A U.S. Bank spokesman said its systems are not directly impacted, however, “clients attempting to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays.”

Zelle’s network operator is a company called Early Warning Services, which is owned by financial institutions including Bank of America, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Bank, Truist, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo.

The New York Post reported that there were over 3,300 reports of outages at Chase and about 800 between Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

Users speak out

Reddit user forums were filled with customers reporting problems around the country, including New York, Florida and Chicago.

"My Chase App has a warning that I've never seen before: Some services aren't available. We're working on them. Please try back later," one user wrote.

"Ok so it's not just me ... Chase had me call a number and told me I had to wait on hold for 50 minutes for a one time passcode. Totally unacceptable," one reader commented on the AP's story. "Also, I'm not buying this vague 'technical issues' junk. Give it straight."

"Is this starting to feel a little creepy to anyone? Microsoft then planes and now banks," a reddit commenter wrote.

Third major tech outage since last week

Microsoft is investigating a widespread outage that took email and other apps offline last week, affecting services including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot, the AP reported.

The nation's airlines, meanwhile, were still recovering on Monday from Friday's nationwide ground stop.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Saturday blamed the massive outage on a contractor updating old Federal Aviation Administration telecommunication lines.