The developer behind the Wildcat Ridge Data Center Campus in Archbald has appealed the borough's decision to deny the project zoning.

“Council’s decision denying Cornell’s Application constitutes an abuse of the Council's discretion, is not supported by substantial evidence, capriciously disregards relevant and material evidence, ignores well-established principles of Pennsylvania zoning law and is erroneous as a matter of law,” the appeal filed on Thursday by attorney Myles R. Wren states on behalf of Cornell Realty Management.

In October, Archbald Borough Council unanimously rejected Cornell’s zoning request to construct a 14-building data center campus on 578 acres in the borough.

In the appeal, Cornell asks the court to reverse council’s decision and approve the developer’s conditional use application.

Almost a year later

Cornell applied for zoning on Dec. 15 to use the 10 parcels they purchased off Wildcat Road and Business Route 6 to build a hyperscale data center complete with 588 diesel powered backup generators.

The property is in the borough’s data center overlay district. Because of that, the company’s request began Archbald’s conditional use process.

Council held nine hearings between January and September at which the developer, council and the opposition presented expert witnesses.

Cornell, through its attorney Edmund Campbell and other legal counsel, had to prove its project aligned with the borough’s zoning laws.

Council formally denied the zoning request on Oct. 22 when Attorney Brett Flowers, special counsel hired by the borough for the hearings, issued a written decision.

“Council finds that the applicant has failed to demonstrate through credible evidence, that the proposed use will not substantially injure or detract from the use of neighboring properties; that traffic will be accommodated in a safe and efficient manner; or the public health will be adequately safeguarded," the denial says. "Accordingly, the Applicant has failed to demonstrate compliance with the Borough Ordinances regarding the establishment of a data center use."

The appeal

The appeal lists multiple reasons why the denial was inappropriate, including that the hearings drew intense public attention and that they were “marred by disruptions.”

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Members of Archbald Borough Council, including President Louis Rapoch, in focus, listen to public comment.

“The crowds were consistently unruly and uncontrolled … the members of council did nothing to stop this disruptive and abusive behavior. To the contrary, at times, they encouraged it,” the appeal says.

Throughout the nine hearings, community members did occasionally shout from the audience. However, borough Solicitor Jay O’Connor asked frequently for them to settle down so that the hearings could proceed, as did council President Louis Rapoch. Both men often banged a gavel to quiet the crowd.

Towards the end of the hearings, Cornell requested that all seven members of council recuse themselves from deciding the outcome.

“Cornell was denied a fair hearing because council did not recuse themselves,” the appeal says. It also quotes Rapoch in August stating: “I have not heard one thing that you are going to do for our town except kill us.”

Cornell had to prove that its project fit within the borough's zoning laws, which include the health, safety and welfare of the Archbald's roughly 7,000 residents.

The appeal says the borough directed the Police Chief Tim Trently not to provide Cornell with written comments about their safety plan.

Trently said he could not give his final approval on a security plan without knowing the end user of the data center campus, the court document shows.

The appeal argues they met with Trently and provided him more details but he then replied that “he had been instructed by borough staff not to reply in writing.”

Cornell’s lawyer says that Flowers, the borough’s special counsel, served in an adversarial and inappropriate role. But they acknowledged Pennsylvania’s courts recognizing that a municipality’s governing body can have two different attorneys.

The appeal says that by Flowers sitting in the front row of the auditorium and not on stage with council "gave the impression that her role was to challenge and oppose the application on behalf of the borough.”

'Council erred'

They also argue that there are errors in council’s written decision.

“Cornell presented evidence that the proposed development satisfied the applicable requirements governing building height, lot width, setbacks, impervious coverage, building coverage, architectural design, sidewalks, parking, loading, landscaping, screening, and emergency-vehicle circulation,” the legal document says.

“The council erred by rejecting or failing to give appropriate weight to Cornell’s evidence of compliance and by basing its denial on disputed, speculative or generalized impact concerns,” it says.

During the nine hearings, council as well as community members with party status and Attorney Justin Richards, who was hired by residents opposed to the data center campus, often found flaws in some of Cornell’s witnesses’ information during cross-examination.

“A governing body’s decision must be reversed if the Court determines that the governing body has committed an error of law or an abuse of discretion,” the appeal says.

Calls and emails to O'Connor on Friday to find out Archbald's next steps were not returned.