NEWS VOICES: Literacy in focus for PA School Report Card as schools try to catch up

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

School’s out for the summer, and that means WVIA’s annual PA School Report Card is out too. WVIA Education Reporter Sarah Hofius Hall spent weeks compiling the analysis, and she joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto in the podcast studio to discuss what she found.

Their conversation also aired during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below: