Former U.S. Sen. Bob Casey bashes President Trump during Scranton speech

PPL sets open house on planned upgrades near proposed Lackawanna County data centers

PPL Electric Utilities will hold an informational open house for the upgrades on Tuesday, March 31 in Throop.

Residents and elected officials want PA Permit Fast Track Program to slow down when it comes to data centers

Archbald residents and elected officials are questioning why a data center project was accepted into a state program meant to fast track the state permitting process.

As calls grow for separate playoffs for boundary, non-boundary schools, Old Forge leader accuses PIAA of 'willful ignorance'

A bill in the state House would allow the PIAA to establish separate playoff systems and championships for boundary and non-boundary schools.

Former U.S. Sen. Bob Casey bashes President Trump's criticism of judges as 'almost criminal'

During a lecture Thursday in Scranton, former U.S. Sen. Bob Casey outlined 'grave concerns' about the nation's future. They include President Trump's attacks on judges and press freedom.

GOOD NATURED: Trout stocked for the season, a growing interest in girls ice hockey and more

In this month's episode of the Good Natured podcast, Don Jacobs catches us up on trout season, and Kat Bolus finds growing interest in youth ice hockey for girls.

EVENTFUL: The search begins Saturday for 39,000 eggs at NEPA's largest egg hunt

Wallenpaupack Church's annual Egg-Stravaganza in Wayne County is larger than ever. That is just one of several egg hunts happening from now until Easter.