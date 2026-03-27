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UP TO DATE

Former U.S. Sen. Bob Casey bashes President Trump during Scranton speech

By Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Published March 27, 2026 at 12:07 PM EDT
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PPL sets open house on planned upgrades near proposed Lackawanna County data centers

PPL Electric Utilities will hold an informational open house for the upgrades on Tuesday, March 31 in Throop.

Residents and elected officials want PA Permit Fast Track Program to slow down when it comes to data centers

    Archbald residents and elected officials are questioning why a data center project was accepted into a state program meant to fast track the state permitting process.

    As calls grow for separate playoffs for boundary, non-boundary schools, Old Forge leader accuses PIAA of 'willful ignorance'

    A bill in the state House would allow the PIAA to establish separate playoff systems and championships for boundary and non-boundary schools.

    Former U.S. Sen. Bob Casey bashes President Trump's criticism of judges as 'almost criminal'

    During a lecture Thursday in Scranton, former U.S. Sen. Bob Casey outlined 'grave concerns' about the nation's future. They include President Trump's attacks on judges and press freedom.

    GOOD NATURED: Trout stocked for the season, a growing interest in girls ice hockey and more

    In this month's episode of the Good Natured podcast, Don Jacobs catches us up on trout season, and Kat Bolus finds growing interest in youth ice hockey for girls.

    EVENTFUL: The search begins Saturday for 39,000 eggs at NEPA's largest egg hunt

    Wallenpaupack Church's annual Egg-Stravaganza in Wayne County is larger than ever. That is just one of several egg hunts happening from now until Easter.

    Tags
    UP TO DATE Bob CaseyU.S. Sen. Bob CaseyDonald TrumpPPL Electric UtilitiesData CentersUniversity of ScrantonLackawanna CountyArchbald BoroughPA Permit Fast Track ProgramOld ForgePIAAGood NaturedTroutHockeyWayne CountyEventful
    Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
    Lydia McFarlane joined the news team in 2024 as an intern after graduating from Villanova University with a dual Bachelor's degree in communication and political science. She became the team’s dedicated healthcare reporter. Her beat covers hospitals, mental health, policy and most importantly, people.
    See stories by Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News