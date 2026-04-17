Williamsport Catholic school will switch to four-day school week

Catholic school in Williamsport announces four-day school week, joins growing trend

Starting this fall, students at a Catholic secondary school in Lycoming County won’t be in class on Fridays.

Instead, students at Saint John Neumann Junior-Senior High School will have time for tutoring, career exploration and time with family. Students will be in school longer on Mondays through Thursdays.

EARTH DAY EVENTFUL: Plant indigenous seeds with a Lenape Elder in Scranton, plus more events around the region

A new interpretive sign outside the Greenhouse Project at Nay Aug Park honors the Lenape people and the region’s indigenous past.

The plaque will be dedicated on Sunday in honor of Earth Day. A Lenape Cultural Program and planting of indigenous seeds will also be held at the park in Scranton.