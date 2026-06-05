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UP TO DATE

West Scranton High School dedicates memorial for classmates gone 'too soon'

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Remembering Rose: West Scranton classmates, family dedicate memorial to victim, others gone 'too soon'

Next week, Rose Hernandez would have worn Invader blue. She would have sung the school’s alma mater. She would have turned her tassel.

On Wednesday, roses lay in a place where students can now grieve a life cut short.

Friends and family gathered in the courtyard at West Scranton High School to remember Rose and unveil a statue in her memory — and other students gone too soon.

DA says Ex-Dunmore cop's evidence tampering forced withdrawal of three Lackawanna County drug cases

A former Dunmore police sergeant who took and used drugs from a borough evidence room forced prosecutors to drop cases against three suspects, Lackawanna County District Attorney Brian Gallagher said Thursday.

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UP TO DATE West Scranton High SchoolScrantonRose HernandezDunmore Police DunmoreLackawanna County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News