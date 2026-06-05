West Scranton High School dedicates memorial for classmates gone 'too soon'

Remembering Rose: West Scranton classmates, family dedicate memorial to victim, others gone 'too soon'

Next week, Rose Hernandez would have worn Invader blue. She would have sung the school’s alma mater. She would have turned her tassel.

On Wednesday, roses lay in a place where students can now grieve a life cut short.

Friends and family gathered in the courtyard at West Scranton High School to remember Rose and unveil a statue in her memory — and other students gone too soon.

DA says Ex-Dunmore cop's evidence tampering forced withdrawal of three Lackawanna County drug cases

A former Dunmore police sergeant who took and used drugs from a borough evidence room forced prosecutors to drop cases against three suspects, Lackawanna County District Attorney Brian Gallagher said Thursday.