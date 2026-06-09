Arc program helps adults with disabilities shine on stage
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Adults with disabilities shine on stage, gain confidence through Arc program
Adults with disabilities staged their first show through the Scranton-based Arc 10 years ago. The Arc Angels program will present “Not Just Another Mermaid Tale,” which is based loosely on “The Little Mermaid,” on Thursday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lackawanna College theater. Admission is free.
NEWS VOICES: Dementia Friendly Dining promotes understanding, inclusivity at three area restaurants
Three restaurants in Lackawanna County now offer a special service - dementia friendly dining. WVIA Healthcare reporter Lydia McFarlane joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto in the podcast studio to explain what that means.