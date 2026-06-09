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Arc program helps adults with disabilities shine on stage

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 9, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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 Adults with disabilities shine on stage, gain confidence through Arc program

Adults with disabilities staged their first show through the Scranton-based Arc 10 years ago. The Arc Angels program will present “Not Just Another Mermaid Tale,” which is based loosely on “The Little Mermaid,” on Thursday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lackawanna College theater. Admission is free.

NEWS VOICES: Dementia Friendly Dining promotes understanding, inclusivity at three area restaurants

Three restaurants in Lackawanna County now offer a special service - dementia friendly dining. WVIA Healthcare reporter Lydia McFarlane joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto in the podcast studio to explain what that means.

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UP TO DATE Dementia Arc of NEPAArcScranton
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News