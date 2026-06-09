Arc program helps adults with disabilities shine on stage

Adults with disabilities shine on stage, gain confidence through Arc program

Adults with disabilities staged their first show through the Scranton-based Arc 10 years ago. The Arc Angels program will present “Not Just Another Mermaid Tale,” which is based loosely on “The Little Mermaid,” on Thursday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lackawanna College theater. Admission is free.

NEWS VOICES: Dementia Friendly Dining promotes understanding, inclusivity at three area restaurants

Three restaurants in Lackawanna County now offer a special service - dementia friendly dining. WVIA Healthcare reporter Lydia McFarlane joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto in the podcast studio to explain what that means.