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Feds may drop plans for immigration centers in Pa. warehouses

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 23, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Report: Feds to drop plans for immigration centers in Schuylkill, Berks counties, other locations

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security may be rethinking plans to turn two Pennsylvania warehouses into immigrant detention centers.

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman issued a statement Monday night saying he is "pleased to confirm ICE" is cancelling the plans, but did not say how he knows that.

Skill games debate, GOP group support pose quandaries for Garrity campaign

When it ruled that so-called "skill games" are illegal gaming devices, Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court put Harrisburg officials on red alert. The court gave legislators four months to come up with a regulatory framework for the games, which resemble casino slots but are housed in gas stations and other everyday locales. That has many officials, including Gov. Josh Shapiro, facing the clock in an effort to decide the rules — and tax rates — for the industry.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Stacy Garrity, meanwhile, appears to be in less of a hurry to stake out a position, even as a prominent supporter of the skill games industry rallies to support her.

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Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News