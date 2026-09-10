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Advocates say ICE targeted Geisinger construction site

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 10, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Immigrant advocates say ICE arrested dozens at Geisinger Medical Center construction site in Danville

Immigration agents and local police arrested more than 40 people in two raids related to a Geisinger Medical Center construction site in Montour County during the last week, immigrant advocacy groups say.

Pa. Secretary of State says despite Trump admin meddling, Pa. voters can vote by mail

Pennsylvania’s top election official says voting procedures remain unchanged despite an ongoing legal battle over mail-in ballots.

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UP TO DATE ImmigrationU.S. Immigration and Customs EnforcementGeisinger Medical CenterDanvilleAl SchmidtDonald Trump
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News