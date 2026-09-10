Advocates say ICE targeted Geisinger construction site

Immigrant advocates say ICE arrested dozens at Geisinger Medical Center construction site in Danville

Immigration agents and local police arrested more than 40 people in two raids related to a Geisinger Medical Center construction site in Montour County during the last week, immigrant advocacy groups say.

Pa. Secretary of State says despite Trump admin meddling, Pa. voters can vote by mail

Pennsylvania’s top election official says voting procedures remain unchanged despite an ongoing legal battle over mail-in ballots.