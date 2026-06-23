The Karate Belt Collection/Sprout Watch (ASL)

Extras
Forrest can’t control himself to wait his turn./Carl has big plans for his sleepover.
Carl learns about Sheldon’s fear./Carl is excited to start a butterfly collection.
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Carl’s scratch-n-sniff sticker lost its sniff! / Carl’s baby blanket has a mysterious hole.
Nico is tired of being mistaken for Arugula./Carl is excited to play Lint Dino Monday!
Carl wants to prove that bikes aren’t for babies./Carl and his friends build a tree fort.
Fuzzytown Skate Park is where kids come to ride, skate, and shred!
Carl and his friends are building marble runs, and they need help to complete them!
Latest Episodes
Carl’s Pop Pop knit him a new sweater. / Uh oh, Carl has a new school bus stop.
Carl thinks Nico broke his special crayon. / Lotta tries to learn a new instrument.
Carl’s medium-sized fuchsia yo-yo is missing! / A rainy day changes Carl’s pool day plans.
Carl and Sheldon are on a THANK YOU mission! / Carl shares his pet rocks with his friends.
Arugula and Carl go on an archaeologist adventure! / Carl spots a UFO on Mother’s Day!
Nico and Arugula start a hamster sitter business! / Carl’s new sneakers hurt his feet!
Lotta experiences music in her own way. / Sheldon doesn’t want to play pirates anymore.
Dylan is excited to play his new board game. / Carl enters the FuzzyWorld Book of Records.
Carl has an idea for school spirit day. / Nico wants to join the Junior Nutty Buddy Club.
Arugula gets torn between Carl and Nico./Can Sheldon help Carl become a good listener?