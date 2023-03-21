100 WVIA Way
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

John Nettles OBE and Barbara Flynn

Season 4 Episode 10 | 59m 03s

Bergerac's John Nettles takes on actor Barbara Flynn in a search for treasure around Devon and Dorset. Barbara learns about the local woman who was a scientific pioneer. And military enthusiast John hears the harrowing story of a training exercise for D- Day that ended in tragedy.

Aired: 05/02/23 | Expires: 05/31/23
Watch 58:47
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Linford Christie and Katharine Merry
Olympians Linford Christie and Katharine Merry buy antiques in Oxfordshire and Berkshire.
Episode: S7 E20 | 58:47
Watch 58:50
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Roberta Taylor and Trudie Goodwin
Actors Roberta Taylor and Trudie Goodwin search Scotland for antique booty.
Episode: S7 E19 | 58:50
Watch 58:30
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Valerie Singleton and Diane Louise Jordan
Valerie Singleton and Diane Louise Jordan compete to find the most profitable antiques.
Episode: S7 E18 | 58:30
Watch 58:57
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Felicity Montagu and Clare Holman
Actors Felicity Montagu and Clare Holman navigate their way around the Midlands.
Episode: S7 E17 | 58:57
Watch 58:57
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Tim Vine and Ricky Grover
Comedians Tim Vine and Ricky Grover gamble on a mahogany chair and pewter candle sticks.
Episode: S7 E16 | 58:57
Watch 59:04
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Amol Rajan and Grace Dent
Journalists Grace Dent and Amol Rajan search East Anglia for profitable antiques.
Episode: S7 E15 | 59:04
Watch 58:50
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Derek Fowlds and Bill Simons
Actors Derek Fowlds and Bill Simons set off from Helmsley, North Yorkshire.
Episode: S7 E14 | 58:50
Watch 59:04
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Danny Crates and Liz Johnson
Paralympians Danny Crates and Liz Johnson compete for antiques gold in Cambridgeshire.
Episode: S7 E13 | 59:04
Watch 58:53
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
David Gower and Nick Hancock
Cricket legend David Gower and TV presenter Nick Hancock tour Hampshire.
Episode: S7 E12 | 58:53
Watch 58:50
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Brian Conley and Nick Owen
Funny-man Brian Conley and broadcaster Nick Owen take an antiquing trip together.
Episode: S7 E11 | 58:50
