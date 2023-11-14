100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board

Cuz There Is No Planet B, Cuz

Season 5 Episode 501 | 26m 46s

We live in changing times. Most scientists agree that our planet is changing…and not for the better. Climate change seems like an abstract thing we can’t get our heads around. Try this; think of it as pollution. So what can we do? Can our food choices make an impact? Christina shows how choosing more plants and reducing our animal food intake is our best shot at making a difference for better.

Aired: 08/31/23 | Expires: 08/31/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Conscious Eating
Christina meets a chef who adapts Italian dishes to be healthier and kinder to the planet.
Episode: S5 E509 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Sunday Gravy
Call it tomato sauce or gravy, why is this dish so important to the Italian culture?
Episode: S5 E511 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Sustainability, Italian Style
What is Italy doing for sustainability?
Episode: S5 E507 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire
Christina travels to an ancient town in Tuscany that has produced chestnuts for centuries.
Episode: S5 E513 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Life in the Slow Lane
Christina meets a former New York police officer who has landed in a small town in Italy
Episode: S5 E512 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Eat Like an Italian
Eating like an Italian is holding a deep respect for food and tradition.
Episode: S5 E510 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Going Green, Italian Style
Can kale save the planet? What is green living and why should we live that way?
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Zero Waste
How can we adapt our lifestyles to step a little lighter on our planet?
Episode: S5 E503 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Dinner with Sandro
In a home kitchen in Tuscany, Christina creates a luscious meal with her friend Sandro.
Episode: S5 E505 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Eating Locally
Eating locally-grown food has become mainstream, but what does “local food” actually mean?
Episode: S5 E504 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 5
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 4
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 3
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 2
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 1
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Compassionate Cooking
Christina cooks with an instinctive chef who to creates luscious meals for each customer.
Episode: S5 E508 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Eat Like an Italian
Eating like an Italian is holding a deep respect for food and tradition.
Episode: S5 E510 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Conscious Eating
Christina meets a chef who adapts Italian dishes to be healthier and kinder to the planet.
Episode: S5 E509 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Sunday Gravy
Call it tomato sauce or gravy, why is this dish so important to the Italian culture?
Episode: S5 E511 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Sustainability, Italian Style
What is Italy doing for sustainability?
Episode: S5 E507 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Type Meh
How can we manage stress when stress is a part of life? Italians have a clue.
Episode: S5 E506 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Life in the Slow Lane
Christina meets a former New York police officer who has landed in a small town in Italy
Episode: S5 E512 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire
Christina travels to an ancient town in Tuscany that has produced chestnuts for centuries.
Episode: S5 E513 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Going Green, Italian Style
Can kale save the planet? What is green living and why should we live that way?
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Zero Waste
How can we adapt our lifestyles to step a little lighter on our planet?
Episode: S5 E503 | 26:46