Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board

Tradition

Season 6 Episode 606 | 26m 45s

If there’s one thing Italians love, it’s tradition; either revering it…or breaking it. Tradition gives us a foundation to fly; to create; to build on wisdom. Today, we’ll build on my Nonna’s traditional sweet holiday pastry and visit Altamura to discover one of the most beautiful Pugliese traditional breads…focaccia!

Aired: 08/31/24 | Expires: 12/04/24
Extras
Watch 26:45
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 6
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 5
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 4
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 3
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 2
  • Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board Season 1
Watch 26:45
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Mangia Foglie
What if I told you a classic pasta dish from Bari is designed to take care of your liver?
Episode: S6 E604 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Bless Your Heart
1 in 5 deaths caused by heart disease; easy to solve with most incidences preventable.
Episode: S6 E603 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
The Good Fats
So much debate about oil. We need only look at ancient history for the answer.
Episode: S6 E602 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
BY BREAD ALONE
Man can’t live by bread alone? Stop by the bakeries in Altamura, Puglia. Yes, you can.
Episode: S6 E601 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Vegetable Love Affair
1 in 10 Americans eat recommended servings of vegetables; I have my work cut out for me.
Episode: S6 E607 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
