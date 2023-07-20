Verdure or as we call them, vegetables, are the heart and soul of plant-passionate cooking. Veggies give us every single shred of nutrition we could possibly need. Us and them? A match made in heaven. Let’s fall in love with veggies. Recipes include Tomato, Fennel and Chickpea Soup with Garlic Toast, Farro con Verdure and Whole Wheat Lasagna with Vegetables.