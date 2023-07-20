100 WVIA Way
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board

Verdure

Season 3 Episode 305 | 26m 46s

Verdure or as we call them, vegetables, are the heart and soul of plant-passionate cooking. Veggies give us every single shred of nutrition we could possibly need. Us and them? A match made in heaven. Let’s fall in love with veggies. Recipes include Tomato, Fennel and Chickpea Soup with Garlic Toast, Farro con Verdure and Whole Wheat Lasagna with Vegetables.

Aired: 01/02/22
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Conscious Eating
Christina meets a chef who adapts Italian dishes to be healthier and kinder to the planet.
Episode: S5 E509 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Sunday Gravy
Call it tomato sauce or gravy, why is this dish so important to the Italian culture?
Episode: S5 E511 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Sustainability, Italian Style
What is Italy doing for sustainability?
Episode: S5 E507 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire
Christina travels to an ancient town in Tuscany that has produced chestnuts for centuries.
Episode: S5 E513 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Life in the Slow Lane
Christina meets a former New York police officer who has landed in a small town in Italy
Episode: S5 E512 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Eat Like an Italian
Eating like an Italian is holding a deep respect for food and tradition.
Episode: S5 E510 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Cuz There Is No Planet B, Cuz
Choosing more plant and less animal food intake is our best shot at making a difference.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Going Green, Italian Style
Can kale save the planet? What is green living and why should we live that way?
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Zero Waste
How can we adapt our lifestyles to step a little lighter on our planet?
Episode: S5 E503 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Dinner with Sandro
In a home kitchen in Tuscany, Christina creates a luscious meal with her friend Sandro.
Episode: S5 E505 | 26:46
