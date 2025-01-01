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Dot's Spot

It's Halloween on PBS KIDS!

30s

It's Halloween on PBS KIDS!

Extras
Dot's Spot
Get Ready for the First Day of School!
Get Ready for the First Day of School!
Clip: 0:30
Dot's Spot
Whatever the Weather!- :30
Whatever the Weather!- :30
Clip: 0:30
Dot's Spot
PBS KIDS Read!
PBS KIDS Read!
Clip: 0:30
Dot's Spot
Lyla & Stu's Hairdos Gameplay
Lyla and Stu need your help styling their hairdos for lots of fun events!
Clip: 15:49
Dot's Spot
PBS KIDS Across America!
PBS KIDS Across America!
Clip: 0:30
Dot's Spot
Anyone Can Be a Superhero- :30
Anyone Can Be a Superhero- :30
Clip: 0:30
Dot's Spot
PBS KIDS Across America! Sizzle
Let's get up and go!
Clip: 0:51
Dot's Spot
Celebrate Earth Month on PBS KIDS!
Celebrate Earth Month on PBS KIDS!
Clip: 0:30
Dot's Spot
Count on PBS KIDS!
Count on PBS KIDS!
Clip: 0:30
Dot's Spot
Celebrate Family Traditions with PBS KIDS!
Celebrate Family Traditions with PBS KIDS!
Clip: 0:30
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