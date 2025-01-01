"Josh Groban: An Intimate Evening at The Union Chapel" Preview

Extras
Step into the journey of Robert “Silk” Mason as they make their long-awaited Broadway debut.
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret."
Nicole Scherzinger performs at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time.
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Don't Rain on My Parade" from "Funny Girl."
Follow Luke Evans as he returns to his theatrical roots in “The Rocky Horror Show.”
Rachel Willis-Sørensen, as Arabella, sings "Das war sehr gut, Mandryka."
Strauss’ romance brings the glamour of 19th-century Vienna
Inspired by the iconic 1935 movie musical starring Fred Astaire.
On arriving in London, Jerry Travers gets invited to fancy event.
Jerry Travers (Phillip Attmore) is fancy free!
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Great Performances Season 53
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Great Performances Season 50
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Great Performances Season 49
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Great Performances Season 48
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Great Performances Season 47
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Great Performances Season 46
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Great Performances Season 45
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Great Performances Season 44
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Great Performances Season 42
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Great Performances Season 41
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Great Performances Season 40
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Great Performances Season 38
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Great Performances Season 37
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Great Performances Season 36
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Great Performances Season 35
Nicole Scherzinger performs at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time.
Strauss’ romance brings the glamour of 19th-century Vienna
Directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall.
Recorded from Broadway, this musical tells the story of the American suffragist movement.
Josh Groban returns to PBS in a special, personal concert at Union Chapel.
Scott Yoo crosses this sunlit, rainy, volcanic land of extremes to meet Icelandic composers.
With a host of Turkish musicians, Scott Yoo explores the city.
Scott Joplin was the king of ragtime, a new kind music for the turn of the 20th century.
Nadine Sierra stars as Amina in Bellini’s tale of love lost and found.
Scott Yoo journeys across Germany to find a window into Brahms’ inner life.