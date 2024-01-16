100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Keystone Edition

Domestic Violence: Breaking the Silence

Season 2023 Episode 19 | 26m 59s

Domestic abuse can be defined as a pattern of behavior in any relationship that is used to gain or maintain power and control over an intimate partner. Abuse can affect the young, the elderly, male and female in the form of physical, sexual, emotional, economic or psychological actions or threats of actions that influence another person. Find out more about these resources in your community.

Aired: 02/18/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
BizPitch! - Preview
Watch Monday, April 8th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E26 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Primary Primer - Preview
Watch Monday, April 1st at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E25 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Creativity Meets Technology - Preview
Watch Monday, March 25th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E24 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Public Health: What It Means To You - Preview
Watch Monday, March 18th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E23 | 0:30
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Public Health: What it Means to You
We'll learn the role of public health in our communities and what it means to you.
Episode: S2023 E23 | 26:59
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
From Factory to Front Door - Preview
Watch Monday, March 11th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E22 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
NEPA and the Chesapeake Bay - Preview
Watch Monday, March 4th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E21 | 0:30
Watch 27:00
Keystone Edition
NEPA and the Chesapeake Bay
How does what we do here affect the watershed and what can be done to improve its quality?
Episode: S2023 E21 | 27:00
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Quilts: A Patchwork of Colors and Emotions
Quilts keep us more than just warm; they convey stories of family and cultural heritage.
Episode: S2023 E20 | 26:59
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Domestic Violence: Breaking the Silence - Preview
Watch Monday, February 19th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E19 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Keystone Edition Season 2023
  • Keystone Edition Season 2022
  • Keystone Edition Season 2021
  • Keystone Edition Season 2020
  • Keystone Edition Season 2019
  • Short Takes Season 7
Keystone Edition
BizPitch!
Which team will take home the big prize? And which will you vote for as fan favorite?
Episode: S2023 E26
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Primary Primer
We'll talk about the PA Primaries, why they matter, and more.
Episode: S2023 E25 | 26:59
Keystone Edition
Creativity Meets Technology
What role does technology play in creating art?
Episode: S2023 E24
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Public Health: What it Means to You
We'll learn the role of public health in our communities and what it means to you.
Episode: S2023 E23 | 26:59
Watch 27:00
Keystone Edition
From Factory to Front Door
What goes into getting products from the manufacturer to you?
Episode: S2023 E22 | 27:00
Watch 27:00
Keystone Edition
NEPA and the Chesapeake Bay
How does what we do here affect the watershed and what can be done to improve its quality?
Episode: S2023 E21 | 27:00
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Quilts: A Patchwork of Colors and Emotions
Quilts keep us more than just warm; they convey stories of family and cultural heritage.
Episode: S2023 E20 | 26:59
Watch 27:00
Keystone Edition
Thriving Minds, Thriving Businesses
Success isn't just about the bottom line – it's about the well-being of those who drive it
Episode: S2023 E18 | 27:00
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
All Aboard for NYC
Amtrak service from Scranton to New York City is finally about to become reality
Episode: S2023 E17 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Drawing a Fine Line
We invite you to learn about our region's past and present illustrators.
Episode: S2023 E16 | 26:59