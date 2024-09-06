Holiday Tables and Traditions

Extras
Chef Lidia Bastianich blends culture, cooking, and identity in towns and cities across America.
Today Lidia is making Mussels Triestina, a simple ten-minute dish.
In Houston, Texas, Lidia makes a braised pork belly dish with blind chef Christine Ha.
Lidia enjoys authentic Punjabi dishes at a roadside truck stop in Bakersfield, CA.
Lidia is invited to a low-country boil for Ukrainian refugees including Polina Frishko.
Lidia makes Borscht, Ukrainian style, with Polina Frishko and Enna Elias.
Lidia Bastianich shares stories of immigrants shaping what it means to be an American.
Lidia shares an Afghan meal with a refugee who risked his life to help the US Military.
Lidia visits Bhuwan Pyakurel, a Nepali-Bhutanese refugee making history.
At Havana Rumba, Lidia meets Marcos Lorenzo and they make a traditional Cuban dish.
Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us
-
Lidia Celebrates America: A Salute to First Responders
-
Lidia Celebrates America: The Return of the Artisans
-
Lidia Celebrates America: A Heartland Holiday Feast
-
Lidia Celebrates America: Homegrown Heroes
-
Lidia Celebrates America: Holiday for Heroes
-
Lidia Celebrates America: Home for the Holidays
-
Freedom and Independence & Life's Milestones
-
Weddings: Something Borrowed, Something New
-
What happened when Julia Child visited Lidia’s first restaurant and ordered the risotto?
Lidia has her friend Jacques Pépin in the kitchen and they’re cooking eggs!
Lidia meets resilient Americans who have overcome extraordinary odds in their own lives.
Lidia Bastianich visits men and women on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Join Lidia Bastianich, as she explores food artisans and artisanal crafts across the U.S.
In A Heartland Holiday Feast, Chef Lidia Bastianich explores small-town America.
Lidia Bastianich looks at veterans who find farming to be a path back to civilian life.
Lidia Bastianich pays homage to the men and women of our military.