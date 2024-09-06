100 WVIA Way
Lidia Celebrates America

Lidia Celebrates America: Home for the Holidays

Season 2015 Episode 1

For celebrity chef, Lidia Bastianich there is no place like home – especially at Christmas. In this intimate, special, Lidia celebrates her native Italian holiday traditions, along with the traditions of six celebrity guests. They share a deliciously diverse dinner, and tell personal stories of hardship and triumphs in America. The melting pot of flavors is all part of Christmas in New York.

Aired: 12/10/15
Funding for LIDIA CELEBRATES AMERICA is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Watch 0:58
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America Preview
Chef Lidia Bastianich blends culture, cooking, and identity in towns and cities across America.
Preview: 0:58
Watch 9:24
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Cooks Mussels Triestina
Today Lidia is making Mussels Triestina, a simple ten-minute dish.
Episode: E3 | 9:24
Watch 3:55
Lidia Celebrates America
The Blind Chef Searching for her Mother’s Recipes
In Houston, Texas, Lidia makes a braised pork belly dish with blind chef Christine Ha.
Clip: 3:55
Watch 3:00
Lidia Celebrates America
Punjabi Trucker turned Punjabi Dhaba Owner
Lidia enjoys authentic Punjabi dishes at a roadside truck stop in Bakersfield, CA.
Clip: 3:00
Watch 2:07
Lidia Celebrates America
A Low Country Boil in South Carolina
Lidia is invited to a low-country boil for Ukrainian refugees including Polina Frishko.
Clip: 2:07
Watch 1:34
Lidia Celebrates America
Borscht, Ukrainian Style
Lidia makes Borscht, Ukrainian style, with Polina Frishko and Enna Elias.
Clip: 1:34
Watch 1:41
Lidia Celebrates America
Flavors That Define Us: Trailer
Lidia Bastianich shares stories of immigrants shaping what it means to be an American.
Preview: 1:41
Watch 2:30
Lidia Celebrates America
A Traditional Afghan Meal with Lidia
Lidia shares an Afghan meal with a refugee who risked his life to help the US Military.
Clip: 2:30
Watch 2:50
Lidia Celebrates America
A Nepali-Bhutanese Refugee Makes History
Lidia visits Bhuwan Pyakurel, a Nepali-Bhutanese refugee making history.
Clip: 2:50
Watch 3:17
Lidia Celebrates America
A Cuban Chef in Louisville, KY
At Havana Rumba, Lidia meets Marcos Lorenzo and they make a traditional Cuban dish.
Clip: 3:17
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us
Lidia Bastianich shares stories of immigrants shaping what it means to be an American.
Episode: S2023 E1
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Overcoming The Odds
Lidia meets resilient Americans who have overcome extraordinary odds in their own lives.
Episode: S2021 E2
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: A Salute to First Responders
Lidia Bastianich visits men and women on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Episode: S2021 E1
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: The Return of the Artisans
Join Lidia Bastianich, as she explores food artisans and artisanal crafts across the U.S.
Episode: S2019 E1
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: A Heartland Holiday Feast
In A Heartland Holiday Feast, Chef Lidia Bastianich explores small-town America.
Episode: S2018 E1
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Homegrown Heroes
Lidia Bastianich looks at veterans who find farming to be a path back to civilian life.
Episode: S2017 E1
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Holiday for Heroes
Lidia Bastianich pays homage to the men and women of our military.
Episode: S2016 E1