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Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini

Modern Pioneering Season 3 Trailer

30s

In this Emmy-nominated series, Georgia Pellegrini invites you to rediscover manual literacy—the joy of learning by doing. Each cinematic episode highlights artisans, growers and innovators preserving craft, culture and sustainable practices. Along the way, she shares approachable skills that inspire viewers to live more resourcefully and connected to the world around them.

Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 27:18
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
France: The Noble Olive
Georgia participates in the olive harvest in the South of France.
Episode: S2 E201 | 27:18
Watch 26:56
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Entertaining At Home
Georgia hosts a dinner party at her home, with locally sourced and homemade ingredients.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:56
Watch 26:44
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Artisans of Charleston
Georgia is in South Carolina where she is preparing a dinner at historic Fenwick Hall.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:44
Watch 26:50
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Traditions In Tuscany
Georgia visits Tuscany to get back to her own roots.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:50
Watch 27:13
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Into The Wild
Join Georgia on an urban foraging expedition during a walk through the neighborhood.
Episode: S1 E104 | 27:13
Watch 26:00
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Go West, Young Woman
Women from around the country convene in west Texas for a transformative experience.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:00
Watch 27:31
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Heritage of the Lowcountry
Georgia heads to South Carolina to meet the many talented artisans that define Lowcountry.
Episode: S1 E101 | 27:31
Watch 27:05
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Into The Garden
Georgia shows how to make the most of the land around you with small-space gardening.
Episode: S1 E102 | 27:05
Watch 26:19
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Discover Your Roots
Georgia travels to a festival in the Ozarks where she is teaching a cooking class.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:19
Latest Episodes
All
Watch 27:49
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Christmas
Georgia Pellegrini explores a sustainable holiday through handmade traditions and meaningful moments
Episode: S3 E306 | 27:49
Watch 27:50
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Uplands
Georgia Pellegrini explores a homecoming through regenerative farming and connection to land.
Episode: S3 E303 | 27:50
Watch 27:50
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Yaupon
Georgia explores yaupon--its ecology, history, and revival as a native American tea.
Episode: S3 E304 | 27:50
Watch 27:51
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Maine
Georgia Pellegrini explores Maine's wild food systems, from wild blueberries to regenerative seafood
Episode: S3 E302 | 27:51
Watch 27:57
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Apples
Georgia Pellegrini explores apples, uncultivation, and how time and nature shape flavor.
Episode: S3 E301 | 27:57
Watch 27:42
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
East Wind
Georgia explores communal life in the Ozarks and a shared, cooperative way of living.
Episode: S3 E305 | 27:42
Watch 27:44
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Honoring Your History by Serving the Community
Georgia rolls up her sleeves with women who are impacting their community through food.
Episode: S2 E204 | 27:44
Watch 27:44
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
The Bovina Farm and Fermentory Story
Georgia visits a stunning homestead in New York's Catskills, for a community dinner.
Episode: S2 E203 | 27:44
Watch 27:32
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
From Earth to Art
Georgia learns beeswax candle making and pottery and creates delicious recipes.
Episode: S2 E205 | 27:32
Watch 27:36
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
The Lakota Nation: A Story of Empowerment
Georgia visits the Lakota tribe and learns about their food sovereignty initiative.
Episode: S2 E202 | 27:36