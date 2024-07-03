100 WVIA Way
Monstrum

King Kong pt. 2

Season 6 Episode 6 | 10m 09s

Since his 1933 movie debut, King Kong’s impact on our culture has been persistent. For nearly a century, Kong’s story has changed to reflect, and sometimes comment on, our society’s issues with racism, sexism, and fear of the unknown. Let’s talk about how well this iconic monster’s evolution keeps up with our changing times.

Aired: 06/26/24
Watch 11:16
Monstrum
Lost in the Backrooms: Exploring the Internet's Creepiest Liminal Space
Ever felt like a place seems real yet oddly unsettling?
Episode: S6 E5 | 11:16
Watch 11:15
Monstrum
Is This North American Sea Serpent Real or a Hoax?
The Pacific Northwest's enigmatic waters are home to an elusive sea serpent of legend: Cadborosaurus
Episode: S6 E4 | 11:15
Watch 9:06
Monstrum
A Giant Monster With a Giant Problem
In this episode, we explore the complicated legacy of the monumental 1933 film, King Kong.
Episode: S6 E3 | 9:06
Watch 9:12
Monstrum
How a Children’s Book Introduced Us To Our Inner Demons
There’s something deeper to this fantastically monstrous story!
Episode: S6 E2 | 9:12
Watch 11:25
Monstrum
Who Is This Japanese Yōkai That Is Obsessed With Your Butt?
Meet Kappa, a Japanese water yokai that's obsessed with butts.
Episode: S6 E1 | 11:25
Watch 10:58
Monstrum
Mari Lwyd: The Skeleton Horse's Deep Past with Christmas
What grim skeletal equine monster roams the villages of Wales under the cover of night?
Episode: S5 E15 | 10:58
Watch 7:54
Monstrum
Creepy Clowns: The Horror Behind the Laughter
Behind their face paint, creepy clowns reveal our deepest fears about who we can trust.
Episode: S5 E14 | 7:54
Watch 12:18
Monstrum
What Happened During Our Scary Slumber Party
Why do kids and teens love to scare each other so much at sleepovers?
Episode: S5 E13 | 12:18
Watch 13:50
Monstrum
The Evolution of Creepy Dolls
Since the start of recorded history, there has always been something creepy about dolls.
Episode: S5 E12 | 13:50
Watch 12:30
Monstrum
The SCP Foundation: Declassified
The SCP Foundation is wiki-powered, crowd-sourced folklore at its finest!
Episode: S5 E11 | 12:30
