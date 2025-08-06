100 WVIA Way
Monstrum

The Fresno Night Crawlers

Episode 1 | 8m 05s

A grainy 2007 video from Fresno, California, sparked an internet phenomenon—the Fresno Nightcrawlers. From cryptid lore to viral fame, this video explores how a 20-second clip turned into a legend, inspiring countless theories, debates, and even adorable merchandise.

Aired: 02/12/25
Watch 5:51
Monstrum
Why Does A Ghost Whale Terrorize The Japanese Coast?
Lore of the ghostly whale skeleton, Bake-kujira, reveals an ominous twist of the marine giants.
Episode: S7 E3 | 5:51
Watch 12:48
Monstrum
Nosferatu Is Dracula…maybe
Why do vampires shift from terrifying to seductive and back again throughout the years?
Episode: S7 E4 | 12:48
Watch 8:08
Monstrum
The Hat Man And The Shadow People
Are the common sightings of The Hat Man a neurological glitch or something more?
Episode: S7 E2 | 8:08
Watch 10:33
Monstrum
Why Did Changelings Terrorize the Victorian Age?
Let’s talk about the eerie and unsettling legend of changelings.
Episode: S6 E14 | 10:33
Watch 7:11
Monstrum
Why Do These Christmas Monsters Want To Destroy the World?
Rooted in Greek culture, the Christmas monster Kallikantzaros is a goblin-like creature.
Episode: S6 E13 | 7:11
Watch 8:15
Monstrum
Gremlins: The Myth and the Menace
You think you know Gremlins—but their story is far deeper than just the 1984 movie.
Episode: S6 E12 | 8:15
Watch 32:44
Monstrum
The Unspoken Rules of Slasher Movies
Let’s talk slasher films–their origins, their lasting impact, and why we love them so much!
Episode: S6 E11 | 32:44
Watch 12:47
Monstrum
Why Manticore Is a Dungeons & Dragons Legend
Is the Manticore a man-eating monster from Persian myth or simply a misidentified tiger?
Episode: S6 E10 | 12:47
Watch 12:13
Monstrum
The Ancient Terror of the Chinese Hopping Corpse, Jiangshi
Jiangshi, is a variation on the vampire that you won’t soon forget!
Episode: S6 E9 | 12:13
Watch 8:44
Monstrum
The Mother of Vengeance: Grendel's Mom
Translation has shaped the lore of Grendel's Mother as a fearsome yet misunderstood figure.
Episode: S6 E8 | 8:44
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Monstrum Season 7
  • Monstrum Season 6
  • Monstrum Season 5
  • Monstrum Season 4
  • Monstrum Season 3
  • Monstrum Season 2
  • Monstrum Season 1
