What Happened During Our Scary Slumber Party

In this episode, we explore the complicated legacy of the monumental 1933 film, King Kong.
There’s something deeper to this fantastically monstrous story!
Meet Kappa, a Japanese water yokai that's obsessed with butts.
What grim skeletal equine monster roams the villages of Wales under the cover of night?
Behind their face paint, creepy clowns reveal our deepest fears about who we can trust.
Since the start of recorded history, there has always been something creepy about dolls.
The SCP Foundation is wiki-powered, crowd-sourced folklore at its finest!
Is Bigfoot a benevolent beast or bloodthirsty killer? Depends on who you ask, and when!
The trickster Púca is an animal-spirit that was once dreaded across many lands.
Of all the many terrifying monsters haunting the waters of the world the Nixie stands out.
