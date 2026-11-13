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MotorWeek

2026 Mitsubishi Outlander & 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Season 46 Episode 10 | 26m 46s

The Mitsubishi Outlander is back at MotorWeek HQ. This time, we’re testing out the latest plug-in hybrid Outlander, which has seen some meaningful improvements for the incoming model year. After that, the Road Test crew will bring you all the latest on the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Aired: 11/13/26
National corporate funding for MotorWeek is provided by Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper (Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper are two brands owned by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.) and Tire Rack.
Extras
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Aston Martin DBX S
Come ride with us in the Aston Martin DBX S and the Kia Telluride Hybrid!
Episode: S46 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Toyota bZ Woodland
We’re testing two utilities, the Toyota bZ Woodland EV and the Kia Telluride hybrid!
Episode: S46 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E & 2026 Jeep Cherokee
It’s an electrified episode featuring the Ford Mustang Mach-E and hybrid Jeep Cherokee!
Episode: S45 E52 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Subaru Solterra & 2026 Land Rover Defender 110
Join us for a look at the updated Subaru Solterra and the latest Land Rover Defender.
Episode: S45 E47 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Dodge Charger R/T & 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo
We’re throttling up the Dodge Charger R/T and the Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo.
Episode: S45 E46 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS & 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo
Ride with us in the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo!
Episode: S45 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Porsche Macan Electric & 2025 Ferrari Roma Spyder
We’re charging ahead in the Porsche Macan Electric and Ferrari Roma Spider.
Episode: S45 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Mini Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door & 2026 Kia Sportage
Come ride with us in the MINI Cooper S and the Kia Sportage Hybrid.
Episode: S45 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid & 2025 Lincoln Navigator
We’re on the road in the Subaru Forester Hybrid and the Lincoln Navigator.
Episode: S45 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 & 2025 RAM 2500
We’re taking charge in two big rides, the Hyundai IONIQ 9 and the Ram 2500.
Episode: S45 E7 | 26:46
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MotorWeek
2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 & 2026 Audi Q3
Come ride with us in the Mercedes-Benz CLA250+ Electric and the latest Audi Q3.
Episode: S46 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Lexus ES & Compact Cars
We’re testing the new 2026 Lexus ES, then counting the most popular entry-level sedans.
Episode: S46 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2027 INFINITI QX65 & 2026 Toyota RAV4
We’re checking out the new Infiniti QX65 and checking back in with the latest Toyota RAV4.
Episode: S46 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Aston Martin DBX S
Come ride with us in the Aston Martin DBX S and the Kia Telluride Hybrid!
Episode: S46 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Toyota bZ Woodland
We’re testing two utilities, the Toyota bZ Woodland EV and the Kia Telluride hybrid!
Episode: S46 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Land Rover Defender OCTA & Subcompact SUVs
We’ll drive the Land Rover Defender Octa, then share the most popular subcompact SUVs.
Episode: S46 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Wagon & 2026 Subaru Uncharted
Ride with us in the Mercedes-AMG E53 Wagon and the Subaru Uncharted.
Episode: S46 E3 | 26:46
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MotorWeek
2027 Ram 1500 TRX SRT & 2027 Audi A6
We’re testing two polar opposites: The Ram 1500 TRX SRT pickup and the Audi A6 sedan.
Episode: S46 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S & 2026 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport
Launch into the new season with the Porsche 911 Turbo S and the Toyota RAV4 GR Sport.
Episode: S46 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison & 2026 Kia Sportage
Saddle up in the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison then hit the streets in the Kia Sportage.
Episode: S45 E53 | 26:46