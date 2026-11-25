Toyota’s Gazoo Racing division, or “GR,” has certainly made a name for themselves by creating some incredible cars for enthusiasts. Now they’re trying their hand at something more “every day,” the first-ever GR Sport, based on the latest RAV4. We’ll see if it’s got the Gazoo goods before plugging into the latest Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric utility with plenty of gallop left in it.