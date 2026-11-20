Extras
Come ride with us in the Aston Martin DBX S and the Kia Telluride Hybrid!
We’re testing two utilities, the Toyota bZ Woodland EV and the Kia Telluride hybrid!
It’s an electrified episode featuring the Ford Mustang Mach-E and hybrid Jeep Cherokee!
Join us for a look at the updated Subaru Solterra and the latest Land Rover Defender.
We’re throttling up the Dodge Charger R/T and the Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo.
Ride with us in the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo!
We’re charging ahead in the Porsche Macan Electric and Ferrari Roma Spider.
Come ride with us in the MINI Cooper S and the Kia Sportage Hybrid.
We’re on the road in the Subaru Forester Hybrid and the Lincoln Navigator.
We’re taking charge in two big rides, the Hyundai IONIQ 9 and the Ram 2500.
Latest Episodes
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Join us for a look at the updated Mitsubishi Outlander and the latest Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Come ride with us in the Mercedes-Benz CLA250+ Electric and the latest Audi Q3.
We’re testing the new 2026 Lexus ES, then counting the most popular entry-level sedans.
We’re checking out the new Infiniti QX65 and checking back in with the latest Toyota RAV4.
Come ride with us in the Aston Martin DBX S and the Kia Telluride Hybrid!
We’re testing two utilities, the Toyota bZ Woodland EV and the Kia Telluride hybrid!
We’ll drive the Land Rover Defender Octa, then share the most popular subcompact SUVs.
Ride with us in the Mercedes-AMG E53 Wagon and the Subaru Uncharted.
We’re testing two polar opposites: The Ram 1500 TRX SRT pickup and the Audi A6 sedan.
Launch into the new season with the Porsche 911 Turbo S and the Toyota RAV4 GR Sport.