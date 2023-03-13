Are You My Egg?/SOS Save Our Salad

Nature Cat and his pals find a cute, little baby lizard in their yard. She just left her egg and now she's lost! It’s time for Nature Cat and his pals to help this little lizard find her nest. Onward and egg-ward! / When beetles threaten the health of Nature Cat's garden, he enlists the help of his pals to rid his growing vegetable plants of those pesky, leaf-eating bugs and save his salad.