Episodes
All
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
The story of legendary tigers of India told by a man who’s devoted his life to keeping them alive.
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Extras
Who is the mysterious woman at the funeral for Alison Wilson's husband?
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Carl learns about Sheldon’s fear./Carl is excited to start a butterfly collection.
Forrest can’t control himself to wait his turn./Carl has big plans for his sleepover.
Carl’s scratch-n-sniff sticker lost its sniff! / Carl’s baby blanket has a mysterious hole.
Help Jelly, Ben and Pogo build some awesome jams, then join Lola for a rockin’ karaoke sing-along!
Help Jelly, Ben, and Pogo tidy their spaces with a vibrant collection of puzzle games!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!