November 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
'A Matter of Hope' shines light on social entrepreneurs tackling big issues
Gaza students work toward college degrees after years of war and displacement
South Carolina wins give Democrats hope to expand reach in Deep South
Hegseth faces impeachment push as Congress returns to Washington
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on how Trump will govern after the blue wave
What China stands to gain from Nvidia's CEO's alleged affair with spy
How the Nvidia revelations could ripple through the AI industry and global economy
Nvidia's Jensen Huang faces scrutiny over alleged affair with Chinese spy
News Wrap: Supreme Court allows border wall construction in Big Bend
November 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
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November 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
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